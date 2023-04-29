iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.