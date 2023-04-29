iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

