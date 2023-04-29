iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,225,000 after purchasing an additional 241,218 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220,735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 190,282 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,523,000. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,807,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $44.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.00. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

