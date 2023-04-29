Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Jacobs Solutions has a payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to earn $8.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $115.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.38 and its 200 day moving average is $119.30. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Insider Activity

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,171 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

