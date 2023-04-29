Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOFGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Japan Hotel REIT Investment stock opened at $457.38 on Friday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a twelve month low of $457.38 and a twelve month high of $607.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.38.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

