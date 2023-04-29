Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Zillow Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Zillow Group in a report issued on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Zillow Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.39 million.

Zillow Group Trading Up 2.5 %

ZG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of ZG opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.23 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.34.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $33,332.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at $706,016.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,941. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

