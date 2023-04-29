Jonathan Carpenter Stearns Stearns Acquires 850,000 Shares of i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX) Stock

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Carpenter Stearns Stearns bought 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £76,500 ($95,541.40).

i(x) Net Zero Stock Performance

LON:IX opened at GBX 18 ($0.22) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.23 million and a P/E ratio of 36.03. has a 1 year low of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 52 ($0.65). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get i(x) Net Zero alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of i(x) Net Zero in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

About i(x) Net Zero

I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.

Further Reading

