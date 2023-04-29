KBR (KBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. KBR has set its FY23 guidance at $2.76-2.96 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KBR to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KBR stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02. KBR has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.63%.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in KBR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in KBR by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in KBR by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in KBR by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in KBR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

