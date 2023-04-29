Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives $38.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 2.5 %

KDP stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,776.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,558 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

