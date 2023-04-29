Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 64,797 shares of company stock worth $2,259,558. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

