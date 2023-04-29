Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.93

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.93 and last traded at $33.49, with a volume of 3630610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at $971,634.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at $971,634.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,558 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after buying an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,118 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,943,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,567,000 after acquiring an additional 784,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

