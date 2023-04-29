KeyCorp Weighs in on Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Texas Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $167.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 450.1% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,349 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

