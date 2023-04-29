KeyCorp Weighs in on Waste Management, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Management in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the business services provider will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

WM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

Waste Management Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE WM opened at $166.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.33 and a 200-day moving average of $157.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

