Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $334.00.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Compass Point cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 3.0 %

KNSL stock opened at $326.71 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $345.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.02 and a 200-day moving average of $295.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $1,110,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,189 shares in the company, valued at $98,740,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $1,110,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,189 shares in the company, valued at $98,740,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,792. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

