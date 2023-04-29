Kistos (LON:KIST) Price Target Raised to GBX 630

Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($7.49) to GBX 630 ($7.87) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KIST opened at GBX 304 ($3.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £251.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.46. Kistos has a one year low of GBX 270 ($3.37) and a one year high of GBX 665 ($8.31). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 305.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 374.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It primarily holds a 60% interest in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

