KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $357.36, but opened at $383.75. KLA shares last traded at $369.91, with a volume of 409,748 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 180.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.26.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KLA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in KLA by 3.5% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $655,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in KLA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $911,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.96. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

