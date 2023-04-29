Klingman & Associates LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,807,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %

XOM opened at $118.34 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $480.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

