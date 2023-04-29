Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.77. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

