Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,138 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $177,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,374,000 after buying an additional 373,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $75,892,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $79,508,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $524.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $548.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.