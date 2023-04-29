Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $118.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

LW opened at $111.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $94.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

