Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $111.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.