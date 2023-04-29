Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.82.

Landstar System Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $176.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.55 and a 200-day moving average of $170.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.46.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

