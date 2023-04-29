Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $87.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average of $74.66. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 1.28. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $96.82.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,242 shares in the company, valued at $73,762,623.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,249 shares of company stock worth $10,277,346 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 155.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 19,408 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $840,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.