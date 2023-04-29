Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Price Down 9%

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $77.95 and last traded at $78.12. Approximately 515,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,553,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 2,144 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $183,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,322.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,611.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,346. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,882.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,520,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $87,617,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $69,990,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,595,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,421,000 after acquiring an additional 805,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

