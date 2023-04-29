Lear (NYSE:LEA) Trading Down 5.5%

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $123.30 and last traded at $123.74. 250,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 564,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.85.

Lear Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.44.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 56.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,434,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,914 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Lear by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading

