Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) Insider Kath Kearney Croft Acquires 9,004 Shares of Stock

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating) insider Kath Kearney Croft purchased 9,004 shares of Learning Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £9,994.44 ($12,482.13).

Learning Technologies Group Stock Performance

LON:LTG opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 131.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.62. Learning Technologies Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 96.33 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.70 ($1.97). The company has a market capitalization of £889.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3,750.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Learning Technologies Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

