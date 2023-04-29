Leggett & Platt (LEG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Leggett & Platt has set its FY23 guidance at $1.50-$1.90 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LEG opened at $32.31 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

