Lifesci Capital Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Lifesci Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Inhibrx Stock

Inhibrx stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $915.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.85. Inhibrx has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $34.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 1,278.54% and a negative net margin of 6,625.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 28,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $710,987.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,086,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,606,638.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 633.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 418.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 90.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 52.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

