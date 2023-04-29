Lifesci Capital Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Lifesci Capital reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.83.

ALXO opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $242.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 3.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 52.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 52,148 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 33,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

