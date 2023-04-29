Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.20.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 2.4 %

LECO stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $176.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,738,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 477,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,009,000 after acquiring an additional 373,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 730,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,604,000 after acquiring an additional 184,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 721.8% during the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 148,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

