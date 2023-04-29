Logitech International (LOGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of LOGI opened at $59.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. Logitech International has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $68.17. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Logitech International by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

