Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,331 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,240,000 after purchasing an additional 252,058 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,602,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,292,000 after acquiring an additional 192,917 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,333,000 after acquiring an additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 703,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $206.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.10. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.25.

Insider Activity at IDEX

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.