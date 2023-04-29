Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,867 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 165.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in International Paper by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 576.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Up 0.3 %

IP opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.73.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

