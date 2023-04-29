Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,240 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Amdocs worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 1,015.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Amdocs by 32.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 262.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

DOX stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.84. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $76.79 and a one year high of $97.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

