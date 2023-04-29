Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 81,403 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1,473.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,403 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 7,640.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,291 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,333,000 after acquiring an additional 553,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 911.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after acquiring an additional 544,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $98.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

