Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 98,698 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,698 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 12.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in XPeng by 13.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in XPeng by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in XPeng by 4.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in XPeng by 2.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $35.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About XPeng

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie lowered XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.26.

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.