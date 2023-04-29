Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 98,698 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,698 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 12.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in XPeng by 13.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in XPeng by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in XPeng by 4.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in XPeng by 2.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
XPeng Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of XPEV stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $35.35.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
