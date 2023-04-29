Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFG shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $122.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.09. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.85 and a 1 year high of $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.