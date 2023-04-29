Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Medpace worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Medpace Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $200.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.99. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.99 and a 12 month high of $241.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

