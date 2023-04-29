Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 11,977 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in American Water Works by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 78,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.1 %

AWK stock opened at $148.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.09%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Stories

