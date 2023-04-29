Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 159,693 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 154.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,693 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Graphic Packaging worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $25.62.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

