Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 469.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,418,000 after purchasing an additional 656,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,941,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after acquiring an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $9,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 0.0 %

AMN stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.76. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,015 shares of company stock worth $1,132,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.