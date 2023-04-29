Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Qualys worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $1,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,136 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Stock Performance

Qualys stock opened at $112.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.43. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Qualys had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $130.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

Qualys Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.