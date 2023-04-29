Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,845 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,413,000 after purchasing an additional 128,192 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Workday by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,041,000 after buying an additional 70,328 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Workday by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,011,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,163,000 after acquiring an additional 413,759 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after acquiring an additional 201,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,074 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.30.

WDAY opened at $186.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $217.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.88.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.