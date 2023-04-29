Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,241 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9,233.3% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $58.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.96 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

