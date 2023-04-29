Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,230,000 after acquiring an additional 162,289 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,580,000 after buying an additional 271,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Zscaler by 1,278.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after acquiring an additional 421,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.14.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock opened at $90.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.27. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.78 and a 12 month high of $217.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,595,209.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.