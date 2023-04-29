Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1,107.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,713 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.33. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

