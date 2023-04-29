Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Insider Activity

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,110,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.38. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

