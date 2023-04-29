Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $121,380,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,535,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 888,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after purchasing an additional 814,737 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,528,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,323,000 after purchasing an additional 661,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,490,000 after purchasing an additional 649,671 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.