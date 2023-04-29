Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $6.01 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 206.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,690 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KE in the third quarter worth $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 117.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE Stock Down 0.1 %

KE stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.10. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KE Company Profile

BEKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price target on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.