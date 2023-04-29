Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $6.38 Million Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 166,338 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Allison Transmission worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 299,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allison Transmission Price Performance

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,900. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

